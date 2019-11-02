Families mark space for Chhath puja

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:11 IST

Around 1 lakh devotees are expected at Upvan to offer prayers on Chhath puja on Saturday. Families thronged markets to purchase flowers, earthenware and cane baskets.

“We will follow the rituals as done in our villages. From Saturday afternoon till sunrise the next day, we will have rituals on the banks of Upvan lake. This is not only to bring everyone together but also to spread the message of social welfare,” said Mainsh Jha, president, Chhath Puja Sanstha, Thane district.

At Durgadi Ganesh ghat, on the banks of the Ulhas creek, a stage has been set for an orchestra. Rides for kids have been installed.

As there will be a huge crowd of around 6,000 people at Durgadi, many families have marked their space for the puja. “We mark a space at the ghat to get ample space to perform rituals,” said Abhishek Tripathi, 22, resident of Bail Bazaar, Kalyan.

Offerings will be made at a water body to worship the rising sun. “The offerings include sweets, kheer, thekua, rice laddu and fruits (mainly sugarcane, sweet lime and banana) placed in bamboo winnows,” said Pramod Pande, assistant organiser, Chhath Pooja Sanstha, Thane.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 01:11 IST