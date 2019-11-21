Farmer dies after SUV rams into bike in Panvel

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:01 IST

Navi Mumbai

A 52-year-old farmer was killed after an SUV rammed into his two-wheeler in Panvel on Monday. The Panvel rural police have arrested the accused driver, a local social worker, following the incident.

As per the police, James Pandian was driving his SUV on Digi pass in Old Panvel when he lost control and hit Harishchandra Jale, who was riding his bike from the opposite direction.

Police said although there is enough space for a car and a bike to pass, both the vehicles were at a speed of around 50-60 kmph. Pandian tried to swerve but still ended up hitting Jale. Jale was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe head injuries, as per the police.

Pandian, who lives in Koparli village, runs an NGO for underprivileged children.

A former sarpanch of the village Rajesh Bhoir, 44, in his statement to the police said he was at home when his daughter told him there has been an accident on the overpass.

“I rushed to see and found Jale, who was my friend, lying on the ground,” Bhoir told the police.

Bhoir and Pandian with help of locals took him to Gandhi Hospital in Panvel from where the doctors told them to take him to the Panvel rural hospital. The doctors at rural hospital declared Jale dead on arrival.

“Pandian was arrested soon after the complaint. He was later released on bail,” said Ashok Rajput, senior inspector at Panvel rural police station.