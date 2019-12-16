FASTags take a toll on motorists, MSRDC to meet booth operators

mumbai

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:38 IST

With increasing complaints on the newly mandated FASTag, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has called for an urgent meeting with toll operators. Officials said the glitches will be looked at and operators will also be given instructions to fix them.

FASTag, a radio frequency identification tag pasted on vehicles to enable direct debit at toll booths, was introduced on December 15 across all national highways in the country. In Maharashtra, MSRDC has implemented FASTag on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Satara-Kagal section of NH-48.

Vijay Waghmare, joint managing director, MSRDC, said, “We have taken cognisance of the complaints and have called for a meeting with the operators in two days to address all issues.”

In the past few days, commuters have complained of being charged double the amount than the slated toll. The collection has been divided as per the travel pattern, with ₹173 at the first toll booth and ₹57 at the second.

Kishor Mistry, who travelled via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on December 15, said he was charged twice at the Talegaon toll plaza, “I was charged ₹173 at Talegaon toll plaza, but my wallet balance reduced to ₹454 from ₹800. Where has the additional ₹173 gone?” Mistry tweeted.

Another commuter, Iqbal S said the toll operator collected money at the toll plaza and the money was also deducted from his account. “The toll operator said FASTag is not working,” Iqbal said. Commuters also complained the toll operators used hand scanners for FASTag, which took more time at the booths.

“Commuters will have to raise a complaint of double deduction with the issuing bank,” Waghmare said. MSRDC is looking at implementing FASTag at five entry/exit points (Vashi, Airoli, LBS Marg, Mulund and Dahisar) for Mumbai and the rest of the state from January.

However, unlike national highways, where commuters will have to pay double the toll if they have not opted for FASTag, Waghmare said it will not be mandatory in Maharashtra as of now