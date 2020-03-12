FDA seizes fake hand sanitisers

mumbai

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:45 IST

A day after HT’s report on sub-standard hand sanitisers being sold illegally, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Thursday seized fake hand sanitisers worth more than ₹3 lakh.

The FDA collected several samples of fake sanitisers in the city and nabbed a man in Kandivli while selling Biotol to shops in the area. Products worth ₹1,15,000 were seized from him. He will be produced in court on Friday.

The FDA later raided two more shops and seized fake hand sanitisers of Biotol and WIZ worth ₹1,78,800. Investigations revealed that both the manufacturers didn’t have FDA approved license to produce hand sanitisers.

“We are going to raid other shops across the city and find their source of ethanol alcohol,” said FDA assistant commissioner (drugs) DR Gahane. “We are thankful to HT for bringing the issue to our notice,” he added.

After the publication of the news on Thursday, Cossmic Products Private Limited, the actual manufacturers of WIZ hand sanitiser, wrote to the FDA against the local manufacturers. “As the product is being counterfeited and sold by unknown people, we would like to lodge a complaint with the department to investigate and take strict action against the parties,” read the letter sent by Rahul Prem Dhingra, director of the company. “We were really surprised to read how our brand name has been used to make counterfeit products. Despite so much demand, of hand santisers, we haven’t even raised the price of our products in public interest,” said Dhingra.

FDA has suggested people check the licence number and packaging of hand sanitisers before buying it.