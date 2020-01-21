Fight over seat: 21-year-old man stabs twoin BEST bus; arrested

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:29 IST

A fight in a jam-packed BEST bus on the Madh island-Malad route on Sunday over whether a seat was reserved for women turned ugly, as a passenger stabbed two youngsters in the stomach and the hand, said police.

The incident took place when three Malad residents – Inshad Shaikh, 20, an AC technician, and his friends, Akbar, 20,

and Sameer, 20 – were returning home from a trip to Aksa

beach. They boarded the bus from the stop near the beach around 6.30pm. Shaikh and Akbar sat next to each other, while Sameer was standing a few seats behind them. Within a few minutes, Karan Vilya, 21, a Malad resident, who boarded from the same stop, asked Shaikh to get up from the seat, claiming it was reserved for women, said police. Shaikh, however, refused to get up, insisting it was a general seat. Angry, Vilya tried to pull Shaikh out of the seat, which led to a heated exchange between the four of them, according to the complaint filed by Shaikh.

“Suddenly, Vilya took out a button knife from his pocket and stabbed Shaikh and Akbar in their stomach and on the hand,” Shaikh told police.

By then, the bus was nearing the next stop – INS Hamla. “The accused tried to flee from the bus, but passengers and security guards on duty outside the naval facility caught him and alerted the Malwani police,” said Sameer.

Shaikh and Akbar were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli. While Akbar has been discharged, Shaikh was operated upon for his stomach injuries and is out of danger, said police.

Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malwani police station, said, “As the doctors said the injury could have been fatal, we have booked the accused for attempt to murder under relevant charges of the Indian Penal Code.” The police are checking why Vilya was carrying a knife.