Fill bowls with water for birds, take a selfie, win contest

Mahesh Bankar, a 30-year-old avian enthusiast, has encouraged the city’s residents to take part in a selfie contest — one featuring bowls filled with water for birds, to help preserve their species. The best pictures, he has said, would win suitable prizes.

“The main aim of this contest is to help birds quench their thirst during summer. It’s a small but thoughtful step which helps them survive the heat,” said Bankar.

The contest, ‘Ghotbhar Panyasathi’, which was announced on May 22, is open for people from Thane, Kalyan, Mumbai and other neighbouring cities till June 4.

“You just have to send your selfie with a water bowl(s) placed outside your home or office, on window sills, terraces or balconies,” said Bankar. “The three best selfies will win a trophy and a certificate.”

As of now, Bankar said he had received 12 entries and the word about the contest had spread far and wide through social media.

Akshay Torane, a 23-year-old pharmacy student from Ulhasnagar and a participant in the contest, said he appreciated Bankar’s thought behind the initiative. “Winning the contest does not matter. I’ve been placing water bowls in the summer for birds since my childhood and would like to see more youngsters doing the same,” he said.

In Kalyan, 70-year-old Lata Joseph said she has been filling water bowls for birds for nearly two years. “Sparrows, crows and pigeons visit my balcony daily. I also started feeding them grains.”

Joseph said she got to know about Bankar’s contest from her daughter. “Now she has urged me to send my selfies with my feathered friends,” she said.

Bankar, who is also a bird rescuer, said he was inspired to create this contest after observing many birds dying of dehydration in summer every year. “A handful of bird lovers can’t reach every bird but through a contest like this, we can spread awareness to everyone,” he said.

To participate in the selfie contest, contact Mahesh Bankar at 9773430684.

First Published: May 26, 2019 01:02 IST