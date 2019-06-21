Film crews to get cop protection

In the wake of the attack on a web series team near Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Wednesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said all film crews will be given police protection when they apply for permission to shoot.

The CM also said the government will start a single-window clearance system for film shoot permissions, which will be active from August 15. Work on it has been on for the past 1.5 years.

Fadnavis told the legislative council that strict action will be taken against the attackers. “Five of the eight people have been arrested, while three are absconding. They will be arrested soon. There are several locations in Thane and Vasai-Virar area which are apt for shooting, and film crews frequently visit them, with permission from the government. However, middlemen have emerged who insist that permissions should be taken through them,” he said.

Fadnavis directed the Thane police commissioner and the Konkan inspector general of police to meet the producers of the film and fast forward the investigation. “I have told them to check past offences and take strict action ,” he said.

POLICE PROBE

The FIR based on the complaint by Om Prakash Ahuja, 37, from Omkar Fever production house, said the team had paid money to the two persons who showed them the location to shoot their web series, Fixerr. The police said they had not obtained permission to shoot. The men assaulted the crew as they were upset over the deal being cracked by another group, said police.

