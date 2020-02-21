e-paper
FIR against teacher for hitting 13-year-old

mumbai Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:56 IST
Suraj Ojha & Ankita Bhatkhande
Santacruz police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a teacher from St Theresa Convent school for allegedly hitting a 13-year-old student who had approached the teacher to complain about three classmates having beaten her up during the recess on Monday.

“No such thing has happened in the school. Our teachers never beat or punish students and there is no way something like this can happen. Someone is trying to spread misinformation,” said a school spokesperson.

The issue came to light the next morning when the victim’s mother touched her left arm.

The student told her mother that when she approached her teacher, Sheela, with her grievance in a letter, the teacher instead of listening to her hit her. The girl allegedly lost her balance and fell onto a bench nearby and suffered injury.

Her parents took her to Bhabha hospital where the doctor advised them to take an X-ray which revealed a fracture.

The student’s father said, “My daughter visited the school’s head teacher and informed her about the incident, but she also ignored her.”

Senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said, “We have registered the offence against teacher under sections 323 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code.”

