Fire at two-story building in Mumbai’s Kurla area, no injuries reported
The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.mumbai Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:28 IST
Mumbai
A fire broke out at a two-story building in suburban Kurla West here on Friday evening, an official said.
The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.
Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation was on, he said.
There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.
tags
top news
trending topics