Fire at two-story building in Mumbai’s Kurla area, no injuries reported

mumbai

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:28 IST

A fire broke out at a two-story building in suburban Kurla West here on Friday evening, an official said.

The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.

Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation was on, he said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.