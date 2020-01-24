e-paper
Fire at two-story building in Mumbai’s Kurla area, no injuries reported

The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.

mumbai Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
A fire broke out at a two-story building in suburban Kurla West here on Friday evening
A fire broke out at a two-story building in suburban Kurla West here on Friday evening(AP)
         

A fire broke out at a two-story building in suburban Kurla West here on Friday evening, an official said.

The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.

Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation was on, he said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.

