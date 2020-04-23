e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out at textile factory in Thane; no one injured

Fire breaks out at textile factory in Thane; no one injured

The fire was extinguished by Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) official within a few hours

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:26 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustan Times
Flames engulf the textile factory at Mumbra in Thane on Thursday.
Flames engulf the textile factory at Mumbra in Thane on Thursday.(HT photo)
         

A fire broke out in the textile factory at Kausa area in Mumbra on Thursday. No one was injured. The fire was extinguished by Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) official within a few hours.

“The fire broke out in the one-storey factory at Almas colony around 2.30am. We doused the fire with two fire engines and two water tankers,” said an official from RDMC, Thane.

“No one was injured and the fire was extinguished around 4:15am,” added the official.

