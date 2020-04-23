Fire breaks out at textile factory in Thane; no one injured

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:26 IST

A fire broke out in the textile factory at Kausa area in Mumbra on Thursday. No one was injured. The fire was extinguished by Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) official within a few hours.

“The fire broke out in the one-storey factory at Almas colony around 2.30am. We doused the fire with two fire engines and two water tankers,” said an official from RDMC, Thane.

“No one was injured and the fire was extinguished around 4:15am,” added the official.