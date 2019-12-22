Fire breaks out at Thakurli house, no one injured

mumbai

A flat on the third floor of a four-storey apartment, near Thakurli railway station caught fire on Saturday after the cooking stove was left on by the resident.

The fire team of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) rushed to the Jai Santoshi Mata Apartments with four fire tenders and 20 firemen after a fire incident was reported at 11.30am. It took around two hours to douse the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident. However, all belongings inside the flat were charred, said, fire officials.

“Primarily, we suspect that the cause of the fire is the cooking stove which was left on. When we enquired with the flat owner, she said she went out for some work, and the stove was left on. This might have led to the fire,” said Suresh Shinde, fire officer, Dombivli. “The blaze spread after coming in contact with an air conditioner compressor on the fourth floor. The residents rushed out immediately after they saw thick smoke coming out of the flat,” said a resident.