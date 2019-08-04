Fire breaks out in south Mumbai building, none injured

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:46 IST

A major fire broke out in a commercial building at Abdul Rehman Street, opposite Crawford Market, in Fort, on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported, while four people trapped on the second floor of the building were rescued. However, fire officials said that chances of the building collapsing from the damage caused cannot be ruled out.

The fire broke out in a stationery shop on the ground floor of the ground-plus-four-storey structure at 4.24am. It then spread to the first floor, and escalated to a level-two fire (not major) at 7.48am and level-four fire (major) at 11.30am. The fire was surrounded by all sides at 4.35pm and brought under control at 4.45pm.Cooling operations were on till the time of going to print.

The fire department rushed 16 fire engines and 150 firemen to the spot. Two quick-response vehicles, 10 jumbo tankers, one rescue van, two turntable ladders and firefighting jets, including the recently-introduced robot, were also used.

“Although there were no casualties, firemen found it difficult to douse the fire, owing to thick smoke and poisonous fumes coming from the building,” said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer.

Fire officer AB Pawar complained of suffocation and eye irritation. He was taken to GT Hospital and advised to rest for two days. Fireman CS Gupta was also taken to GT Hospital after complaining of dizziness, while another fire official Anil Mhatre was admitted to Nair Hospital after complaining of suffocation.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 01:12 IST