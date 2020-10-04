Fire breaks out near Jumma Masjid in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:44 IST

A level two fire was reported on the first floor Ismail building, a ground plus three complex in Mumbai’s Masjid Bunder Cutlery market area on Sunday evening.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster control room said that no injuries have been reported so far.

The operation to douse the fire is underway as five fire engines were also rushed to the spot.

This is the second incident of fire reported from Mumbai within a fortnight. An incident of fire was reported at the foreign post office at the Exchange building in south Mumbai on September 21.