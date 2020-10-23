Fire in parked AC train in a car shed in Mumbai, investigation ordered

mumbai

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:00 IST

A fire broke out in the power coach of an air-conditioned (AC) local train in Mumbai on Thursday night. The incident occurred at 1.40 am in Mahalaxmi railway car-shed. No passenger or railway staff suffered any injuries, said officials.

The railway authorities and fire brigade doused the fire by 3.10 am on Friday morning.

“The control wiring of the shunting desk and the electronic cabinet got burnt in the fire. There was no damage in any passenger area,” said a senior railway official.

Short circuit is suspected to be the reason according to railway officials. The Western Railway has ordered an investigation. It added that the incident will have no repercussions on the local train services.

“The reason for the fire will be investigated. There will be no repercussions on AC train services.” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, Western Railway