Fishermen move HC against green nod for JNPT expansion

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 01:07 IST

Fishermen in Navi Mumbai filed a petition before the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday, opposing the environment clearances (EC) given to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to expand its container facilities.

The petition, filed by Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan (SEAP), said that reclamation across 110 hectares by JNPT for its fourth container terminal violated their right to livelihood, as the work is destroying the fishing areas. The petition was filed against JNPT, the Union environment ministry, and various departments of the state government.

Nandkumar Pawar, head, SEAP said, “The site has been identified as an ecologically sensitive area by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, and falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ-IA) where such construction activities are not permitted. However, the EC identifies the zone as CRZ-IV, where construction is allowed.” The petition, which HT has reviewed, identified that the construction has reduced fishing areas, destroyed wetlands, and forced villagers to relocate.

On July 29, 2008, JNPT obtained EC from the Union environment ministry to reclaim 200 hectares to build storage yards, roads, railway, depots, parking areas, office buildings, etc. In phase 1 of the project, construction work was done across 90 hectares, including 19.5-hectares of mangrove forest. On October 9, 2019, JNPT obtained fresh CRZ clearances from the state’s coastal authority to start work on the second phase.

The recent petition pointed out that the mandatory public consultation while obtaining an EC under the environment impact assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, had been neglected. “We have never objected to development but the JNPT’s construction has edged into our creeks, mangrove forests, and salt pans. This caused flooding of 20 villages in Uran during 2019 monsoon and affected 1,236 families,” said Parmanand Jaywant Koli, sarpanch, Hanuman Koliwada village.

“The coastal berth construction work has all necessary clearances and there is no mangrove destruction. We remain a socially-conscious organisation, committed to the environment, community, stakeholders, employees and the industry,” read the statement issued by the port trust.