Fitness trainer held for molesting teen in Mumbai

The Tardeo police arrested a 27-year-old fitness trainer for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Wednesday.

In her statement to the police, the teenager said the trainer touched her in an indecent manner on the pretext of teaching her a form of exercise.

According to the police, Rahul Pardesi, a freelancer trainer, approached the victim from behind while she was on a morning walk at the racecourse. “He told her that she can’t lose weight as her form was incorrect. She first ignored him, but when he told her that he was a freelance trainer, she started listening to him. He then took her to the lawn and allegedly started touching her inappropriately. Uncomfortable, the teenager left the place,” said a police officer.

The police said the victim revealed the incident to her elder sister and they approached the Tardeo police. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“With the help of other trainers, the police gathered information about the accused and got a photo of him. He was later arrested from his residence,” said the officer.

During the investigation, the Tardeo police discovered that the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted two other women in the past at the racecourse. The women had complained about the same to the racecourse watchmen. “We will try to take the women’s statements to make them witnesses in the case,” said the officer.

