Five minors sodomise teen at remand home in Dongri

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:00 IST

Dongri police have registered a first information report (FIR) against five minors from the Children’s Remand Home at Dongri for sodomising a 14-year-old in the remand home.

The incident came to light when the 14-year-old survivor was produced in a juvenile court on November 25, to appear in a case in which he was accused of committing sodomy. The court has ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident at the remand home.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “There are 25 children lodged in one barrack [of the remand home]. The survivor was detained after he was booked by Kurar police a few months ago when he allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old boy.”

According to the teen, he was attacked and sexually abused by five other inmates on November 24. An officer privy to the investigation said, “The [five] accused called the victim to a toilet located on the ground floor of the children’s home, where all of them rounded on him and sexually abused him.”

On November 25, the teen narrated his ordeal to his brother whom he met when he was produced in juvenile court for the case in which he is an accused.

The 14-year-old told the judge about the ordeal he had suffered in the remand home.

The judge ordered an inquiry, and also asked officials to take him for a medical check-up.

At Sir JJ Hospital, the 14-year-old’s medical check-up confirmed that he had been assaulted and a first information report (FIR) was filed under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections

of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After registering the offence, the police detained all the accused on November 25 and procedurally sent them to Children’s Remand Home at Dongri.

The 14-year-old has been assigned a different barrack from the one in which the five accused are lodged.

Avinash Dharmadhikari, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Dongri division, said, “We have registered the case and investigation is on.”