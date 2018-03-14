Flats up to 700-sqft may be exempted from property tax in Mumbai, says CM Fadnavis

In a bid to gain over Shiv Sena, which rules the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that property tax for tenements measuring up to 700 square feet in the city can be waived off.

He said that the government will give its nod if the BMC sent the proposal by completing the statutory procedures.

Shiv Sena had announced, during the civic polls early last year, waiving-off of property tax for flats measuring below 500 sqft.

While participating in the debate held in the Assembly over the last three days on the urban and housing issues of the city, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member and party’s city chief, Ashish Shelar, had demanded the waiver from property tax for flats less than 750 sqft.

He had said that the BMC has already taken the decision of exempting tenements up to 500 sqft, giving relief to 17.58 lakh flat owners, but 2.97 lakh more flats will get the relief if the exemption is extended to 750 sqft. He said it will lead to a burden of only Rs70 crore on the civic body.

In his reply, Fadnavis said on Wedndesday that the government was very positive about the exemption to bigger flats measuring up to 700 sqft if the BMC moves such a proposal. He clarified that the exemption was possible only to the houses in the BMC jurisdiction, as the civic body was in a sound financial condition.

The CM also announced additional floor space Index (FSI) and transfer of development rights (TDR) for buildings that fall in the funnel area around the Mumbai international airport. He said that the developers will be given additional TDR to ensure the redevelopment of about 6,000 buildings housing more than 3.5 lakh tenants in Vile Parle, Ghatkopar and Kurla.

Advocating cluster development, and incentives for the redevelopment of the old and dilapidated buildings, Fadnavis said that the around 5 lakh houses are under construction at various level in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He said of the total housing stock required to be constructed in the urban areas of the state, 50% was required in the MMR. “Of them, the approval has been given for 1.97 lakh tenements, 2 lakh are being constructed under public private partnership and another 1 lakh are being developed in next 2 years under the slum redevelopment scheme,” he said.