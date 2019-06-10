Flooding threat? 3 control rooms set up at coastal road sites

In response to the concerns expressed by the citizens over possible flooding owing to coastal road work in South Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up special control rooms at construction sites.

Three control rooms have been set up between Princess Street Flyover and Worli, parallel to the construction sites. Citizens can also lodge their complaints with the disaster control room helpline for handling any emergencies at the coastal road project site.

Work on the coastal road, which extends from Princess Street Flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea-Link, started in October 2018.

A BMC official said, “In order to ensure anti-flooding measures at all these sites, control rooms have been set up at each site to attend to emergency/complaints during monsoon. The citizens can access these numbers in case of emergencies related to stormwater drains or any other work related to coastal road during the monsoon.”

According to BMC officials, around six drains will be extended up to the new coastal road project boundary. This to ensure there is no accumulation of rain-water at the coastal road sites. The contractors have also installed dewatering pumps to drain out rainwater in case of excessive rainfall for ensuring avoiding flooding.

According to BMC officials, they had earlier told the contractors to ensure there is no flooding. In the past two years, there have been complaints regarding flooding at the construction site of the underground Colaba-Seepz Metro corridor.

Meanwhile, HT’s monsoon audit had pointed out a natural stormwater channel near Worli seaface being diverted, citing that it could prove dangerous during monsoon.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 03:49 IST