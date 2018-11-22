Flora Fountain has got back its youth, you can now catch a glimpse

Mumbaiites got a first glimpse of the restored Flora Fountain at Fort this week, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the scaffolding and protective sheets put up for the work. The heritage structure will be inaugurated at the beginning of next year, once the beautification of the surrounding area, footpath and lawn is completed.

The work on the fountain that has a statue of the Roman Goddess Flora on the top began early in 2017. This weekend, the BMC will test the restored hydraulic system of the fountain, which had stopped working three years ago.

A senior civic official from the heritage department said, “We will now start the water supply to the fountain to test its hydraulic system. This system was tested before, immediately after it was restored, but a full-fledged test has not been done.”

During the restoration work, architect Vikas Dilawari and his team chanced upon a chamber at the bottom of the fountain, with a complex system of water engineering. This was sealed with layers of concrete and construction. After removing the concrete, the team discovered the hydraulic system, and restored it.

After this test, conservationists working on the restoration will dry the fountain, and coat it with an additional layer of protective chemical. The tram tracks found near the fountain that were briefly removed for restoration have also been displayed.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 23:57 IST