Foot overbridge repair work starts near Mumbai after Andheri bridge collapse

Alarmed by the Andheri road overbridge collapse, the railways have started repairing the old foot overbridge at Kalyan station. The bridge is in a dilapidated state.

Kalyan station, which sees lakhs of commuters daily, is one of the busiest stations on the central line.

“The old foot overbridge connecting platform number 1 and 7 had broken patches. Hence, we are taking precautionary measure began repair work on Thursday,” said a senior official from Kalyan railway station on anonymity.

The station has four foot overbridges, two are newly constructed.

The old foot overbridge connecting platforms 1, 2 and 3 is shut and will be demolished. No many used the bridge.

“The bridge shakes when trains pass. It is narrow and it packed with people during peak hours,” said Meenal Iyer, 42, a commuter from Rambaug, Kalyan.

“Most commuters use the old bridge, because it is convenient for them,” said Vaibhav Kulkarni, 33, a commuter from Khadakpada, Kalyan.

Two escalators will be installed, said an official from Kalyan railway station.

The old foot overbridge towards CST side is around 50 years old.

“The bridge has gone through minor repair works several times but it sees huge crowd. Many use the old FOB as it is right in front of the ticket counter and convenient to reach other platforms,” said Disha Mehta, 45, a regular commuter from Ghantali, Thane.