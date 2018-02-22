Foreign national arrested with heroin worth ₹1.5 crore at Mumbai station

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old woman foreign national at Borivali railway station and seized 1.33 kilogram of high-quality heroin from her, estimated to be worth Rs1.5crore.

She has been identified as Grace Nakitende, a Uganda national hailing from Mbarara province.

“During search we found a white substance, purported to be high quality heroin, concealed in her bag,” said NCB official. During interrogation the accused confessed that she got heroin from Delhi and was instructed by the handler to deliver in Mumbai.

She was asked to travel by train and deliver the consignment to the supplier for further selling to users, said NCB official. “We have been trying to find out the details of the supplier in Delhi and the local person who was supposed to take delivery in Mumbai” said NCB official.

She has been charged under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. She was produced in court that remanded her in judicial custody up to March 6.