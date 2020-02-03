e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Former BJP min’s remark on tehsildar sparks political row

Former BJP min’s remark on tehsildar sparks political row

mumbai Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:29 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Former BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar sparked a controversy for his offensive comments on a woman officer.

While addressing his party workers, at an event organised at Karhala village, on Saturday, Lonikar said, “If farmers want the aid of ₹25,000 from the state government, should we plan the biggest morcha here [in Partur, Marathwada]. All sarpanchs should take responsibility to bring people. If zilla parisad and panchayat samiti members also decide to join us, then we can organise the biggest march in the state.”

“If we are organising it ahead of the state Assembly session, then we can gather 25,000 to 50,000 people. We can call Devendra Fadnavis (former chief minister), Chandrakant Patil (state BJP president) or Sudhir Mungantiwar (former finance minister)… We can call a heroine for it. If we cannot get any of them then we have our tehsildar madam, she is also a heroine,” he further added.

The former minister after facing criticism from all sides, has issued a clarification.

He said his statement was misinterpreted.

“Some people are trying to create an issue out of nothing. I wanted to say a the woman officer is dutiful,” he said.

He is a four-term MLA from Partur Assembly constituency in Jalna district of Marathwada region, Lonikar was the water supply and sanitation minister in the erstwhile BJP government.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan said this shows the mentality of the BJP party workers.

“The remark made by Lonikar is highly objectionable. This shows the mentality of the BJP leaders,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Lonikar has now clarified his stand and that is sufficient.”

top news
Another firing incident reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi
Another firing incident reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man stabs 3, shot dead by London police
Man stabs 3, shot dead by London police
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News