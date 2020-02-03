Former BJP min’s remark on tehsildar sparks political row

mumbai

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:29 IST

Former BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar sparked a controversy for his offensive comments on a woman officer.

While addressing his party workers, at an event organised at Karhala village, on Saturday, Lonikar said, “If farmers want the aid of ₹25,000 from the state government, should we plan the biggest morcha here [in Partur, Marathwada]. All sarpanchs should take responsibility to bring people. If zilla parisad and panchayat samiti members also decide to join us, then we can organise the biggest march in the state.”

“If we are organising it ahead of the state Assembly session, then we can gather 25,000 to 50,000 people. We can call Devendra Fadnavis (former chief minister), Chandrakant Patil (state BJP president) or Sudhir Mungantiwar (former finance minister)… We can call a heroine for it. If we cannot get any of them then we have our tehsildar madam, she is also a heroine,” he further added.

The former minister after facing criticism from all sides, has issued a clarification.

He said his statement was misinterpreted.

“Some people are trying to create an issue out of nothing. I wanted to say a the woman officer is dutiful,” he said.

He is a four-term MLA from Partur Assembly constituency in Jalna district of Marathwada region, Lonikar was the water supply and sanitation minister in the erstwhile BJP government.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan said this shows the mentality of the BJP party workers.

“The remark made by Lonikar is highly objectionable. This shows the mentality of the BJP leaders,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Lonikar has now clarified his stand and that is sufficient.”