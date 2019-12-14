Four arrested from Kalyan for driver’s murder

mumbai

Four people were arrested for murdering a 25-year-old ambulance driver last month.

Rajesh Bidlani was having an affair with a 23-year-old woman, who worked in an eatery where he used to go for his meals.

Her husband Sanjeev Jaiswal, 32, with help from Uttam Jaiswal, 23, Sandip Gautam,27 and Ramesh Laut,30, hatched a plan to kill him.

They murdered him on November 21 and threw his body near Bhiwandi water purification plant.

During investigation, the police learnt about his affair and that the woman’s husband was missing.

Deputy commissioner of police Vivek Pansare said, “We started investigating the case and scanned the CCTV footages since the day Bidlani went missing. He was seen in an autorickshaw with the accused roaming in Kalyan. The accused first gave him alcohol and later stabbed him with knife and threw his body near Bhiwandi. We arrested the accused from Kalyan.”