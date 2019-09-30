e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Fraudster poses as Reliance CEO, held

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Cuffe Parade police for posing as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Reliance company in order to scam people of their money. The accused, Ravi Navlani, is an Indore citizen, who was living in Moscow, Russia, since the last 18 years.

According to the police report, claiming to be the CEO, Navlani would approach people, offering them investment opportunities with high returns.

Some of the people he targeted decided to meet him. “Last week, a meeting was arranged at a five-star hotel in south Mumbai. Some of the people he had invited questioned him as to why he did not hold the meeting at the company’s office. In order to confirm Navlani’s identity, they went to the Reliance office at Makers Chamber. The Reliance employees were shocked to hear about the fraudster and did not know anything about the accused,” said a police officer.

The police said Vardan Tulsiyan, 34, the legal head of Reliance, filed a complainant against the accused at Cuffe Parade police station. “We received a call from the office and caught hold of the accused five days ago. Due to the alertness of the people, he was caught before any big scam could occur. He was in police custody for five days and was produced in court again on Sunday,” said a police officer.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News