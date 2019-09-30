Fraudster poses as Reliance CEO, held

mumbai

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Cuffe Parade police for posing as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Reliance company in order to scam people of their money. The accused, Ravi Navlani, is an Indore citizen, who was living in Moscow, Russia, since the last 18 years.

According to the police report, claiming to be the CEO, Navlani would approach people, offering them investment opportunities with high returns.

Some of the people he targeted decided to meet him. “Last week, a meeting was arranged at a five-star hotel in south Mumbai. Some of the people he had invited questioned him as to why he did not hold the meeting at the company’s office. In order to confirm Navlani’s identity, they went to the Reliance office at Makers Chamber. The Reliance employees were shocked to hear about the fraudster and did not know anything about the accused,” said a police officer.

The police said Vardan Tulsiyan, 34, the legal head of Reliance, filed a complainant against the accused at Cuffe Parade police station. “We received a call from the office and caught hold of the accused five days ago. Due to the alertness of the people, he was caught before any big scam could occur. He was in police custody for five days and was produced in court again on Sunday,” said a police officer.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:06 IST