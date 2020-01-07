‘Free Kashmir’ poster: Political spat erupts

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:56 IST

While state home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that storyteller Tejal Prabhu, who was seen carrying a placard that read “Free Kashmir”, would be investigated, Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against Prabhu. Altogether, four FIRs have been filed against protesters for staging protests without permission.

Prabhu, who goes by Mehek Mirza Prabhu, was seen at the protest at the Gateway of India, on Monday night, with a placard that read “Free Kashmir”. A public spat broke out after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis pointed out the placard on social media and criticised chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for allowing an “anti-India campaign”.

After Fadnavis’s comments went viral, Prabhu put up a video, in which she explained she had thought “Free Kashmir” referred to the five-month-long internet shutdown in Kashmir. “I was voicing my solidarity for basic constitutional rights,” said Prabhu, adding she is a Mumbaiite and Maharashtrian.

On Tuesday, state water resources minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil also clarified “Free Kashmir” referred to freedom from “all discrimination” and slammed Fadnavis on social media, saying, “I can’t believe that a responsible leader like you trying to confuse people by decoding words in such a hatred way. It is losing power or losing self-control? (sic)” Fadnavis responded with, “What a pity! Now separatist tendencies get a government advocate. Jayantrao, this vote bank politics is not expected from you. Kashmir has already been freed from discrimination.”

The CM held a meeting on Tuesday to review the situation in the wake of protests across the city. Earlier, protesters were relocated from Gateway to Azad Maidan where housing minister Jitendra Awhad met with them before their release.

Of Prabhu, Deshmukh said, “Her intention behind the poster is being investigated and if found to be anti-national, action would be taken against her.” Aaditya Thackeray also said the intent behind the placard needed to be examined. “If [her intent] was freedom for Kashmir from India, then it is wrong,” he said.