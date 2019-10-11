Fringe group protests outside Salman’s bldg in Bandra, 21 arrested

mumbai

The Bandra police on Friday arrested 21 people, who claimed to belong to fringe outfit Karni Sena, for allegedly protesting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house at Bandstand in Bandra. Police said the protestors were demanding a ban on a reality TV show hosted by the actor.

After the incident, police beefed up security outside the actor’s house. Around 30 policemen — including a senior inspector, two assistant commissioners of police, and officers from the special branch — have been deployed at the spot.

Parmjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, confirmed the development.

According to police, members of the group were protesting against a TV show in which contestants have to live in a house without access to the outside world. The protestors said a segment on the show that requires a male and female contestant to share a bed was “vulgar” and “against Indian culture.”

“We have arrested 18 men and three women belonging to the Karni Sena. We have charged them under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Indian Penal Code,” said Vijaylaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector, Bandra police station.

The outfit has previously also protested against the release of Bollywood films Manikarnika and Padmavat, for allegedly distorting historical facts.

