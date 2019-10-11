e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Fringe group protests outside Salman’s bldg in Bandra, 21 arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:56 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The Bandra police on Friday arrested 21 people, who claimed to belong to fringe outfit Karni Sena, for allegedly protesting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house at Bandstand in Bandra. Police said the protestors were demanding a ban on a reality TV show hosted by the actor.

After the incident, police beefed up security outside the actor’s house. Around 30 policemen — including a senior inspector, two assistant commissioners of police, and officers from the special branch — have been deployed at the spot.

Parmjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, confirmed the development.

According to police, members of the group were protesting against a TV show in which contestants have to live in a house without access to the outside world. The protestors said a segment on the show that requires a male and female contestant to share a bed was “vulgar” and “against Indian culture.”

“We have arrested 18 men and three women belonging to the Karni Sena. We have charged them under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Indian Penal Code,” said Vijaylaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector, Bandra police station.

The outfit has previously also protested against the release of Bollywood films Manikarnika and Padmavat, for allegedly distorting historical facts.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:56 IST

top news
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News