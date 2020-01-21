From Jan 26, ₹10 Shiv Bhojan at 8 centres across city

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:44 IST

The state government’s Shiv Bhojan scheme is expected to start at around 100 eateries across the state from Republic Day. The food and civil supplies department has received applications from various locations, out of which they have selected around 100 locations where thalis will be served for ₹10. Mumbai will have around eight such centres, according to officials from the department.

“We had promised to start at 50 centres where ₹10 thali will be served, but now it looks like we will start [the scheme] at around 100 centres in the state. We have received applications from over 120 eateries,” said Mahesh Pathak, principal secretary, food and civil supplies department.

Among the applicants, the ones located in areas with large floating population — such as markets, hospitals, railway stations — have been selected.

Over the next three months, the state will serve 18,000 meals a day between 12pm and 2pm across 36 districts. Mumbai will get 450 thalis a day, while Mumbai suburbs will get 1,500 thalis.

The ₹10 thali will comprise of two 30gm chapatis, one 100gm vegetable bowl, a 100gm bowl of daal, and a bowl of 150gm rice.

The department is also planning a mobile application to keep a track of thalis sold to see which centres receive good response.