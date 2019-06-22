FYJC admissions in Mumbai: Students suffer due to education department’s poor planning

From failing to set up help desk kiosks for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions to keeping the seat matrix for this year under wraps, the poor planning of the state education department has left students and parents in the lurch.

The FYJC admission process kicked off on Wednesday. However, students and parents complained there was no comprehensive list of colleges and last year’s cut-offs on the admission website. “We have to struggle to find colleges that fit into the marks bracket from the drop-down menu as they have not put out a single list with all the names,” said a parent.

An official from the education department said the seat matrix is likely to be declared in the next two days. Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education for the Mumbai region, did not respond to calls and messages.

While the department had said it would set up help desk kiosks outside the office of the deputy director to ensure students and parents get guidance, the kiosks are still under construction. “We have come here to get our queries solved as we have no idea about the admission process. However, we were told the concerned officials were not available today,” said a parent on Friday.

After deciding to increase seats at junior colleges on Tuesday, the education department has still not announced the list of colleges which have been granted permission for additional intake. Until Wednesday, 98 colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were granted permission to increase their seats by 5-8%.

The first merit general merit list will be declared on July 6.

