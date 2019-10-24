Gadoli fake encounter case: Gurugram gangster remanded in police custody till Oct 30

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:23 IST

Gurugram-based gangster and key accused in the 2016 Sandeep Gadoli fake encounter case, Virendra Gujjar alias Binder was on Wednesday remanded in police custody till October 31. Crime branch officers claimed Gujjar had planned Gadoli’s murder along with some Gurgaon Police officers as he was losing ground in his hometown.

Gujjar, wanted in the case for the past three years, was arrested by a special investigating team (SIT) on Tuesday.

A senior crime branch officer of Mumbai Police confirmed the arrest and said Gujjar had been detained by the Haryana Police during the elections. “We’ve been searching him for the past three years. We got information about his detention. We dispatched one of our teams there and obtained his custody on Tuesday,” the officer said.

Gujjar is the eighth accused to be arrested in the case. Deputy commissioner of police (crime), Akbar Pathan, said, “Gujjar is the mastermind in the case. He planned each and every thing to see to it that Gadoli was killed in an encounter.”

On February 7, 2016, Gadoli, a Gurugram-based gangster, was shot dead by some Gurgaon Police officers at the Airport Metro Hotel in Andheri.

The crime branch had arrested the Gurugram Police officers after finding that they had acted without official permission from their superiors, leading to Gadoli’s death.

The accused officers had earlier claimed they killed Gadoli in self-defence, but CCTV camera recordings showed they opened fire at an unarmed Gadoli.

The SIT has filed a charge sheet against nine persons in the case, including Gujjar and the five arrested Gurugram policemen — head constables Paramjit Ahlawat and Deepak Kakran; constables Vikram Singh and Jitendra Yadav; and sub inspector Pradyuman Yadav.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:23 IST