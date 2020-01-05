Generating jobs should be the focus while changing industrial policy: CM

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 01:27 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said employment generation should be at the centre of any amendment to the state’s industrial policy. Thackeray, while reviewing the state’s industries department, stressed on employment generation and linked it to incentives being given to industries. State industries minister Subhash Desai also proposed to set up an international-level exhibition centre in Navi Mumbai, at the meeting.

While the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led state government had stressed on investment from mega corporations, the new administration under Thackeray aims to create jobs through industries.

The state industrial policy released in March 2019 aimed at making the state a USD1-trillion dollar economy by 2025. After the review meeting, Desai said, “Trillion dollar economy is a dream. Although we would get there, Uddhavji has stressed on labourers being the focal point of our policy-making. He stressed on employment generation as it is the need of the hour. He directed the department that it should be the criteria for giving concessions to the industries.”

At the meeting, Thackeray told department officials that employment generation is a challenge and any new amendment to the industrial policy should ensure that the “labourer is the focus and central point”. He said industries should take up the task of providing skill training to the youth, so that they can seek employment in the sector.

Desai also proposed the idea of an exhibition centre. “It would require a 150-acre space. The City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and a private player can have a joint venture wherein Cidco can provide the land, while the private player can develop and run the centre,” he said.