German Shepherd mauls Mumbai lawyer’s dog to death, owner, handler booked

Days after a German Shepherd mauled his pet dog to death in his Cuffe Parade building, Aspi Chenoy, a senior counsel practising with the Bombay high court, has registered a case against the owner and handler of the attacker dog.

According to the police, Chenoy lives on the 21st floor of Jolly Maker Apartments, a high-rise in Cuffe Parade, while the accused, Tarun Bali, lives on the fourth floor. In his complaint, Chenoy claimed the incident took place at 7.30am on March 23, when the handler of the German Shepherd, Laxman, took the service elevator from the fourth floor with the dog. On the 21st floor, Chenoy’s domestic help was waiting for the lift with 10-year-old Sassy, a Collie. “As the lift opened, without any provocation, the German Shepherd attacked Sassy to the extent that the female dog suffered a broken jaw, five deep bites, serious internal injuries and its kidney was destroyed. The liftman attempted to stop the dog, but could not control it. I was inside my flat, when I heard Sassy’s cries. The CCTV clearly shows how Sassy tried to save itself by running towards the door, but the German Shepard kept attacking,” Chenoy said.

For 15 days, Chenoy took Sassy for treatment, with the dog even undergoing a surgery. On April 7, Sassy succumbed to its injuries. “She was like my daughter. I couldn’t go to court for two weeks after the attack. Sassy’s death came as a shock. Sassy was like a family member to us,” Chenoy said.

Chenoy has put up posters in the building warning all residents of the German Shepherd. “It’s not the first time that the dog has attacked another dog. Such a thing has happened at least thrice. In August 2017, too, my other pet dog was attacked by the same dog, but it suffered minor injuries so I let it pass. Bali had then promised that his dog would be kept muzzled and on a leash,” he said.

The society has banned the German Shepherd from using the elevator or roaming around other dogs.

Chenoy approached the Cuffe Parade police on April 13 and registered a case under section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code against Bali and Laxman.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, said, “The investigation is on. Further action will be taken accordingly,” said Sharma.

The Cuffe Parade police are scanning the CCTV footage.