Get ₹500 every time you inform officials about fire in Yeoor forest

Three days after a fire broke out in the Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, forest officials have stepped up efforts to curb such incidents.

Roping in the locals and tribals in their effort, forest officials have decided to give cash rewards to those who alert them about fires and suspicious activities inside the forest.

“The Yeoor forest comprises of four zones and falls under SGNP. Each of the zones is manned by 10 to 12 forest wardens. In addition, we have deployed 40 personnel more to keep an eye on forest fires,” said Rajendra Pawar, range forest officer.

Sunday’s fire was the second such incident in a week.

As per statistics provided by Yeoor forest department, 35 fire incidents have been recorded this year alone. There were only 28 cases in 2018.

Officials blamed locals for the increasing number of fires. “For want of evidence, we can’t bring them to book. So we decided to involve locals in our efforts to curb forest fires,” said Pawar.

“Last month, an awareness campaign was initiated that covered every Adivasi pada in Yeoor range. We sought help from locals and told them that they would get ₹500 reward if they alert us about illegal activities. To ensure we aren’t given false information, we kept the amount low,” he said.

Pawar said most fires were reported from parts of the forest neighbouring residential areas.

“Areas near Ghodbunder Road and boundaries of the forest, especially near Nilkanth Tower housing society, witness most fires. This often happens when people throw a cigarette butt in the forest area,” said a forest official from Yeoor.

Nature lovers and environmentalists alleged illegal liquor dens and encroachment has also added to the incidents of fires reported from Yeoor forest.

“To keep squatters at bay, the forest department should allow tribals to plant vegetables and fruit-bearing trees as per the forest topography,” said Kaustubh Darves, an environmentalist from Thane.

“This will give locals a source of income. In return, they will take care of the forest. This will help maintain the habitat, which is home to numerous species of flora and fauna,” he added.

A senior forest official from Yeoor said they are not authorised to permit tribals to cultivate land inside the forest. “But, we will take action against all illegal activities,” he added.

