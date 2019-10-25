Get a glimpse into Adivasi tradition, lifestyle in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:16 IST

Adivasi Warli samaj Seva mandal, Maharashtra will gather at the district collector’s office on Friday morning with the aim to revive the adivasi traditions and culture. The various tribes like malhar koli, katkari, warli and many more will be present to showcase the lifestyle, skills and livelihood of the Adivasi tribes staying in Thane and Palghar areas.

“This is to showcase the tradition and culture of our community to everyone and especially the new generation in urban pockets. There are various handicraft products that are common to our region and will be up on display,” said Dattatray Bhuyal, president of Adivasi Warli Samaj Seva mandala.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:16 IST