e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Get a glimpse into Adivasi tradition, lifestyle in Thane

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Adivasi Warli samaj Seva mandal, Maharashtra will gather at the district collector’s office on Friday morning with the aim to revive the adivasi traditions and culture. The various tribes like malhar koli, katkari, warli and many more will be present to showcase the lifestyle, skills and livelihood of the Adivasi tribes staying in Thane and Palghar areas.

“This is to showcase the tradition and culture of our community to everyone and especially the new generation in urban pockets. There are various handicraft products that are common to our region and will be up on display,” said Dattatray Bhuyal, president of Adivasi Warli Samaj Seva mandala.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 01:16 IST

top news
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News