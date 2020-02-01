Get ready to spot your feathered friends on Sunday at 16th Mumbai BirdRace

Feb 01, 2020

Avian enthusiasts are all set to spend this Sunday birding in and around the city, covering nearly 50km along the urban perimeter, as a part of the 16th Mumbai BirdRace.

The event includes identifying and observing birds and their habitats across the region, including grasslands, scrubs and freshwater wetlands, and exploring sites that could be marked as important bird habitats.

The day-long non-competitive event, which marks its 16th year in 2020, allows citizens to assess if there is a rise or decline in bird population. In all, more than 300 participants have registered for Sunday’s event, while 60-odd people will take part in the special bird walk to be held on Saturday.

The event is a part of the Indian BirdRace, which was conceptualised to help look at the avifauna (birdlife) of urban areas and their surrounding habitats. Around 3,000 participants are to take part in the events across the country between December and March.

“Many beginners join the event every year and are passionate about using India BirdRaces as a stepping stone for overall nature watch,” said Sunjoy Monga, ornithologist and naturalist writer who conceptualised the bird race.

“Data obtained from this event is a vital indicator of trends and habitat protection,” he said.

Last year, a total of 234 species were spotted across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while there was a marked decline in bird population across coastal wetlands and grasslands.

The annual event, which started in 2005, had recorded a maximum of 283 species in 2006.

There has been a drop in the number of species since then, with sightings declining to 215 in 2016.

Last year, organisers had petitioned before various government bodies to protect several sites in MMR and have them declared as bird parks or protected areas.