Getting dirty water because of Metro-6 work: locals

Residents of Lokhandwala and Oshiwara claimed they have been receiving contaminated water for over 10 days owing to a sewage line damaged by Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) work in the area.

Many have complained of dirty, stinking water and health problems arising from it, and some have even resorted to buying mineral water every day.

Authorities said that the issue is likely to be resolved by Friday. “We found a leakage in a water line on crossroad four which may have led to water getting mixed with sewage. We have asked Metro authority to divert the line by Friday,” said local ward officer Prashant Gaikwad. MK Jain, head transport at J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, the contractor firm, said, “It was damaged during work and came to our notice only day before yesterday. Immediately, we decided to take action as per the BMC’s direction on Wednesday. It will be restored by Friday.” Sarabjeet Gandhi, a resident of Monisha Towers in Lokhandwala, said her two-year-old daughter developed stomach infection twice recently. “The water smells like sewage, making it difficult to use it for any chores. We are buying mineral water every day since the last 10 days.”

Dhaval Shah, founder of the Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens’ Association, said many buildings in the vicinity are facing similar issues. “We have asked people to buy mineral water or boil water before consuming it,” Shah said.

PK Sharma, project director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said, “There was damage caused as we could not locate the sewage line. We have installed adequate pumps and will sort it out in 24 hours.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:11 IST