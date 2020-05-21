Governor Koshyari asks state to prepare for June-July; CM Uddhav Thackeray skips review meeting

mumbai

Updated: May 21, 2020

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday asked the state administration to be prepared for a challenge in the coming months considering the rise in Covid-19 cases. He asked the government to provide enough medical facilities, additional medical staff, and beds, considering the likely caseload in the coming months.

Koshyari also directed the state to take special measures for containment zones such as Dharavi. The directives were issued in a high-level meeting called by Koshyari to review the preparedness of the state in dealing with the pandemic.

The Governor had called for a joint conference with chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening at Raj Bhavan but the latter skipped the review meeting.

“The chief minister personally called the Governor and informed him that he would not be able to attend the meeting,” said an official, requesting anonymity. Later, the chief minister’s office clarified that chief secretary Ajoy Mehta attended the meeting called by the Governor on behalf of Thackeray.

The Governor had called the meeting a day after a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders headed by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, met him on Tuesday.

“Considering the number of cases in June and July, be prepared from now onwards. The state government should prepare to have enough medical facilities, doctors, staff and beds ready considering the likely caseload in the coming months,” the Governor said.

He asked the government to keep a dashboard providing handy information about the availability of beds, doctors, nurses, and para-medical staff for the entire state so that the same could be deployed as and when required.

He also suggested that the state consider providing incentives to frontline staff like sanitation workers, police, health workers, and ward boys who are doing commendable work in the battle against Covid-19.

Koshyari also urged the state administration to take steps to ensure that non-Covid patients do not suffer for want of medical facilities.

A presentation on the situation in Mumbai was made by BMC commissioner IS Chahal, while Dr Pradip Vyas, health secretary apprised the Governor about the preparedness of the state.

Koshyari also reviewed arrangements made by the state to send migrant workers to their respective hometowns and the status of relief camps started for migrant workers in Maharashtra.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Kumar, DGP Subodh Jaiswal, additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary Nitin Kareer, additional chief secretary Manoj Saunik and other senior officials.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had alleged that the health system of the state has collapsed. “Covid-19 patients are not getting beds in hospitals. The state seems to have not taken appropriate steps to deal with the crisis. Hence, Maharashtra has a maximum number of cases across the country and the numbers are still rising,” he had said in his memorandum. The former CM had also demanded a financial package for the state.

On Wednesday, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil also declared plans to organise a protest on May 22, for which where party workers have been directed to put up black flags at their houses and wear black armbands to protest the failures of the state government.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the protest declared by the BJP is an insult to the corona warriors. “People will fail such attempts as the state is united in this fight against the coronavirus. We need to be united in this health crisis,” Pawar said.