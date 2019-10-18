‘Grand promises for state, but civic issues remain’

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:01 IST

Dindoshi is a slum-dominated Assembly segment in the western suburbs, where basic civic amenities such as water supply, toilets, narrow roads, and drainage are major issues.Sandwiched between the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the east and western express highway on the west, the constituency covers areas such as Appa Pada, Dindoshi, Pathanwadi, Pimparipada, Kokanipada, Nagari Niwara, Kurar, Hanuman Nagar, Tanaji Nagar, and Shiv Sagar, among others.

A total of seven candidates are contesting from Dindoshi, but the main fight is likely to be between the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party. The Shiv Sena has given the ticket to ex-mayor and sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu. He was a four-term corporator since 1997, and was also the mayor of Mumbai between 2012 and 2014.

In 2014, Prabhu was elected from the Assembly segment defeating Congress candidate Rajhans Singh, who has now joined the BJP. However, some Sena and BJP workers are upset with Prabhu’s attitude and style of working. “In the past five years, I have been in contact with the people of Dindoshi, irrespective of caste and community. I have been available for them 24x7. So they have a personal bonding with me and confidence in me,” said Prabhu.

The NCP has pitted legislative council member Vidya Chavan, who was a social worker before entering active politics. Chavan has worked in the slums pockets and adivasi padas for the past 20 years.

Of the seven corporators in Dindoshi constituency, only one is of the NCP, while the remaining three each are of the Shiv Sena and BJP. Hence, the fight won’t be easy for Chavan. Former NCP corporator Ajit Raorane, who had contested the 2014 Assembly polls, is upset with her candidature. “For the past 20 years, I have been working in this constituency. People are familiar with social work and they know I work for them honestly,” said Chavan.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has given ticket to Arun Surve, who is not a very familiar face across the constituency. Dindoshi is a slum-dominated constituency, where over 50% of voters live in slums. A majority of them are Maharashtrians, especially from Konkan belt, followed by North Indians, Muslims and Gujaratis. Muslim voters are limited to slum pockets such as Pathanwadi.

Several slums in the segment are situated on forest land. The forest department has already conducted a biometric survey of them for rehabilitation, but no concrete plan is ready. Along with issues of lack of toilets, drainage facility, proper garbage collection, and water supply, the slum redevelopment is also a core issue in the constituency.

Narrow roads and traffic jams are other issues in the constituency, especially in areas like Kurar village. According to locals, the road planned under the development plan (DP) has not been built yet, which is causing traffic problems.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 01:01 IST