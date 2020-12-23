e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai-based NGO asks Maharashtra govt to act against environmental violators

Mumbai-based NGO asks Maharashtra govt to act against environmental violators

Vanashakti has appealed that only designated officers should register cases

mumbai Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:24 IST
Neha Tripathi
Neha Tripathi
The garbage dumped in mangroves near Hanuman Koliwada in Uran, Navi Mumbai. According to the NGO, authorities are getting FIRs registered by lower rank officials, which are subsequently quashed at magistrate courts because they are legally invalid.
The garbage dumped in mangroves near Hanuman Koliwada in Uran, Navi Mumbai. According to the NGO, authorities are getting FIRs registered by lower rank officials, which are subsequently quashed at magistrate courts because they are legally invalid.(Pic for representation)
         

Vanashakti, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) has highlighted the need to prioritise and properly register first information reports (FIRs) against those violating the Environment Protection Act (EPA) in a letter it has sent to the principal secretary (environment), divisional commissioner and all collectors. According to the NGO, authorities are getting FIRs registered by lower rank officials, which are subsequently quashed at magistrate courts because they are legally invalid. Vanashakti has appealed that only designated officers should register cases.

In its letter, Vanashakti has said that according to EPA, a collector is empowered to register an FIR and under section 19 of the Act, further sub-delegation is not permitted. Other than a collector, those authorised to register FIRs according to the EPA are the head of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB); regional officer of MPCB; secretary of the environment department; and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Read more: Uran civic body dumps waste in mangroves, allege green activists

“We have as part of the Wetlands Grievance Redressal Committee and Mangroves Protection Committee time and again highlighted the fact that FIRs filed by circle officers of the revenue department are not valid in a court of law. Yet this practice continues year after year and day after day. None of these FIRs stand the test of law,” wrote Vanashakti in its letter, adding that these invalid FIRs end up indirectly enabling those violating EPA.

A recent example is the case from last month in which an area circle officer filed an FIR in Kalwa Police station related to Kharigaon toll plaza region, following a complaint of dumping on wetlands, coastal regulations zone (CRZ) and mangroves area.

top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In