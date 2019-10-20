Hangouts put spotlight on casting vote

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:24 IST

The katas (hangout spaces) in the city have turned into venues to spread voting awareness.

Abhinay katta at Bhaskar Colony, where many budding artistes gather every Sunday to showcase their talent, staged a play on Saturday to tell the audience the importance of voting.

“The play, Wake up voters, highlight the importance of voting. This week’s theme for our play was voters’ awareness. The play highlighted how those finding faults in the system or complaining about issues should first ensure that they exercise their basic right. As we have quite a gathering of youngsters and senior citizens coming to our katta, we hope the message spreads far and wide,” said Kiran Nakti, chairperson, Abhinay katta.

At Brahmand katta, residents came together to sing, play games and meet up. “This Sunday, we put up posters and placards about exercising one’s right. We also had a small session in which residents were explained how to choose the right candidate,” said Rajesh Jadhav, founder of Brahmand katta.

Reshma Shah, 18, resident of Brahmand, is all set to vote for the first time on Monday.

“As a first-time voter, I was confused on how to vote wisely. The session at Brahmand katta was helpful for people like me. I know the points that I have to keep in mind and accordingly did my homework,” said Shah.

At Atre katta, the oldest katta which was started in 2000, members helped senior citizens identify their polling booths and look for their names in the voters’ list. “Especially senior citizens need help with the procedure and locating polling centres. We also provide details about candidates contesting to those who want to know about them,” said Sampada Wagle, founder of Atre katta.

These small events have helped locals and residents. “We got help in identifying our polling booths. Although all information is available online, we are not tech-savvy,” said Harish Iyer, 73, resident of Shivaji Nagar.

