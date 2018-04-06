Haven’t given space to political parties at Mumbai airport parking lots, says MIAL

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Friday denied that it has allotted any part of multi-level parking areas at both terminals of Mumbai airport to any political party or commercial entity. Responding to a public interest litigation (PIL), MIAL also assured the Bombay high court that it does not intend to allot any part of the airport land to any political party.

“We have not allotted any part of the airport land to any political party and we do not intend to allot any part of the airport land to any political party,” said senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, who represented MIAL.

He was responding to the PIL filed by city businessman Abu Obaidullah Azmi alleging that parts of the parking areas at the city airport were allotted to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants as well as political parties.

His counsel, advocate Bhushan Mahadik, submitted that the parking area could not have been allotted for any other purpose, but now there are commercial establishments like hotels, restaurants and offices of political parties in the area in clear violation of fire safety norms. The office spaces have already been allotted to Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray and now things are moving fast to allot space also to the ruling BJP, Mahadik said. He also submitted photographs to support his contentions.

Dwarkadas responded by saying there was no allotment to any political party, but the allotments have been made to registered trade unions of MIAL employees. The senior advocate alleged that the petitioner was apparently opposed to allotment of office space to a trade union affiliated to BJP.