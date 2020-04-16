e-paper
HC allows MPID inmates to give bail request to high power body

mumbai Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has allowed two inmates of Arsul jail in Aurangabad, booked in Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act(MPID) cases, to make a representation to the high power committee to consider releasing them and persons jailed for financial frauds as per the Supreme Court directions to decongest jails. The committee, through a decision in March, had decided that persons accused of financial frauds would not be released. However, the inmates challenged the decision stating that the SC had not made any differentiation between persons jailed for cases under MPID and IPC and hence the committee’s decision should be set aside.

