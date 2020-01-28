HC cancels allotment of Bandra plot to IAS coaching centre

mumbai

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:22 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has cancelled the allotment of a Bandra plot, which was meant for a community centre, to a coaching centre for IAS aspirants.

Locals had moved the court two years ago opposing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allotment of the 4,600 sq ft plot to Shiv Vidya Prabodhini Balasaheb Thackeray IAS Academy in April 2018. On January 24, the court disposed of the petition and asked BMC to allot it to the welfare centre.

“The corporation shall allot the said premises admeasuring approximately 4,600 sq ft for use of welfare centre in accordance with law, after inviting applications from interested organisations through advertisements issued in local newspapers,” read the court order. The bench comprising justice SJ Kathawalla and justice BP Colabawalla has instructed BMC to call for fresh applications for the welfare centre.

In August 2018, the court had passed an ad-interim order restraining BMC from handing over the plot to the academy. Around two weeks ago, members of Pali Hill Residents Association, the petitioner in the case, had sought support of other resident associations in Bandra and Khar, such as H West Federation, Khar Residents Association, Gadzarband Residents Association, and Welfare of Stray Animals, among others, and appealed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene in the matter.

“The structure was built in 2005, and the allotment by BMC was for a welfare centre. Then how can they allow a coaching institute to come up here, which will be charging high fees? At a place like this, one should have facilities for the poor working and residing in the area. They need to be provided with amenities,” said Madhu Poplai, secretary of Pali Hill Residents Association.

The association will be submitting their application to maintain and use the space, wherein they plan to set up a physiotherapy, diagnostic and dialysis centre, which will provide services at a subsidised rates.