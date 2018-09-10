HDFC Bank VP murdered over professional rivalry: Suspect tells police

Sarfaraz Shaikh, 20, the cab driver detained for the murder of HDFC Bank vice-president, Siddharth Sanghvi, alleged the 39-year-old high-profile officer was killed over professional rivalry as he was promoted recently, according to police sources.

He claimed he was hired by four people, including a woman, who were being questioned at the time of going to press.

A day after Sanghvi’s wife filed a missing person’s complaint, as he didn’t return from his Kamala Mills compound office, the police found his car with bloodstains and a knife in Navi Mumbai.

Also, Sanghvi’s phone was switched on for a few minutes in Navi Mumbai.

The spot where the car was found was 400m from Shaikh’s home in Koparkhairane, said police.

“We nabbed Shaikh based on technical evidence and handed him over to NM Joshi police for further probe,” said Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner of police of Navi Mumbai.

According to police, Shaikh allegedly killed Sanghvi on Wednesday and dumped his body near Haji Malang, 40km away from Kalyan.

Sources said Sanghvi’s phone was found on Shaikh. Shaikh reportedly kept changing his statement and did not mention the mastermind.

Six police teams have been formed and several policemen, including senior police inspector of Byculla Dinesh Kadam and Sukhlal Varpe of Worli police station, are looking for the body, said sources.

Sanghvi lived with his wife and eight-year-old son in Malabar Hill.

The Sanghvi family said he use to travel to his office by taxi, and had recently purchased the car.

The police are also checking if Shaikh robbed Sanghvi and killed him later. Shaikh is not booked in any crime so far, said sources.

Officials said the CCTV footage of Mumbai police control room and a few spots in Thane and Navi Mumbai did not show the car.

They are scanning the footage from other routes that Shaikh could have possibly taken.

