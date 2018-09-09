HDFC Bank executive goes missing in Mumbai, cops find his car with blood stains 2 nights later

Police teams fanned out in the city and neighbouring areas to trace HDFC Bank’s vice president (VP) Siddharth Sanghvi, 39, who has gone missing from the Kamala Mills office since Wednesday.

The mystery deepened, when his car was found at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai on Friday with blood stains on its seat.

The police on Saturday said that they are yet to find concrete clues.

Sanghvi, a resident of Malabar Hills, left work at Kamala Mills in Lower Parel at 7:30pm on Wednesday. When he did not reach home at his regular time, his family approached the police.

“The family initially thought he may have been late at work, but as time passed and they could not reach him, they filed a missing complaint,” said a police officer.

The CCTV footage showed him exit the office and Sanghvi’s phone was switched off. The police got their first clue in the case, when his phone was switched on for around five minutes on Thursday evening. They traced the location to Koparkhairane, where his car was found, but there was no trace of him.

“The blood stains are on the rear seat of the car and the samples have been sent for forensic tests to ascertain if the stains are of Sanghvi. The car is also being checked for further clues,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

The police, while trailing his path, also found some blood stains in the parking lot at Kamala Mills, but they are yet to determine if they are old stains or Sanghvi’s.

The police suspect that some other person may have accompanied Sanghvi after he left the office and are checking CCTV footage.

Local police, along with the crime branch is looking into the sequence of events on the day Sanghvi went missing. They are also investigating if he was in touch with anyone before he disappeared.

A missing person’s complaint has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

