Heavy rain alert for Friday to Sunday in city: IMD

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:47 IST
The weather bureau on Wednesday predicted the possibility of heavy rain in the city from Friday to Sunday, ending the month on record high rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted moderate rain for Thursday. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm Wednesday, the suburbs recorded 7.7mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 3.6mm rain, both falling under the ‘light’ rain category.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures were at the normal mark.

The suburbs and south Mumbai have recorded 46% and 40% excess rain so far this season. Mumbai has received 83% of its seasonal average rainfall.

