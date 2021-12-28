e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Heroin worth ₹1.2 crore seized, one arrested from Mumbai's Ghatkopar area

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:33 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Representational picture
Representational picture
         

Mumbai crime branch on Sunday arrested a man and seized 610 grams of brown sugar (heroin) worth ₹1.20 crore, concealed at the base of the bag in Ghatkopar (West).

According to the police, the arrested accused Azaz Sher Khan, 42, is a native of Rajasthan. Officers of unit 7 acted on a tip-off about a person visiting Mumbai with a consignment of brown sugar. A police team comprising inspector Manish Shridhankar, assistant inspector Santosh Mastud under the guidance of senior inspector Mahesh Desai laid a trap, and as soon as Khan stepped out of Ghatkopar railway station, police nabbed him, said crime branch officer.

After police cut open the base of the bag, they recovered 610gm of brown sugar, which worth ₹1.20 crore, said a crime branch officer. During interrogation police learnt that Khan himself makes brown sugar from the opium, urea, acetic acid, the officer added.

Police are questioning him about his customer in Mumbai, and if he has other networks in other cities, said the officer.

In another case, Ghatkopar unit of anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested a Ramzan Gaffur Shaikh alias Kallan, 32, with charas and Ganja worth ₹3.20 lakh and recovered ₹3.25 lakh cash from his possession, on Friday evening. Shaikh has been selling drugs for the past five years in the south and central Mumbai and is a known drug peddler, said ANC officer.

