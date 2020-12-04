e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Heroin worth Rs 3cr smuggled from Tanzania recovered from artificial hair packets

Heroin worth Rs 3cr smuggled from Tanzania recovered from artificial hair packets

The seizure was carried out based on reliable information about plans to smuggle narcotics from Dar Es Salam to Navi Mumbai in a parcel.

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:14 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Vijay Kumar Yadav | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Heroin valued at about Rs 3 crore was seized by the DRI in Mumbai.
Heroin valued at about Rs 3 crore was seized by the DRI in Mumbai.(PTI Photo/Representative use)
         

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai zone officials have seized one kg of Heroin which was smuggled into the country through a courier parcel. The consignment had come to India from Dar Es Salam, Tanzania. The contraband was concealed in packets of artificial hair used for makeup.

According to DRI, the agency had recently received reliable information about plans to smuggle narcotics from Dar Es Salam to Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra through a parcel.

Acting on the tip off, officials located the parcel in Mumbai on Wednesday and found a brown coloured powder inside the packets of artificial hair.

“The powder was identified as Heroin after it was tested using the field test kit. On further examination of all the parcels, around 1,007 grams of Heroin was recovered and seized under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said a DRI official.

The seized consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore in the international market, the officer added. The agency is looking for more suspects linked to the smuggled parcel.

Also Read: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets bail in drugs case

This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs (Cocaine and Heroin) in last 3 weeks by DRI Mumbai. The agency claimed that they had given successive jolts to the international drug cartels, looking to expand tentacles in India. The cartels are always devising innovative means of concealment of narcotics and its smuggling. These seizures also show there is a high demand for these dangerous drugs in Mumbai, the agency stated.

tags
top news
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Maharashtra: Big blow to BJP as MVA seems set to bag four of six seats in legislative council
Maharashtra: Big blow to BJP as MVA seems set to bag four of six seats in legislative council
Roshni Nadar leads list of India’s wealthiest women. Here are others
Roshni Nadar leads list of India’s wealthiest women. Here are others
TRS widens lead, BJP, AIMIM in close race for 2nd spot in Hyderabad poll trends
TRS widens lead, BJP, AIMIM in close race for 2nd spot in Hyderabad poll trends
Live Score, 1st T20: Rahul fifty, Jadeja blitz take India to 161/7
Live Score, 1st T20: Rahul fifty, Jadeja blitz take India to 161/7
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In