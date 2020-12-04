Heroin worth Rs 3cr smuggled from Tanzania recovered from artificial hair packets

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:14 IST

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai zone officials have seized one kg of Heroin which was smuggled into the country through a courier parcel. The consignment had come to India from Dar Es Salam, Tanzania. The contraband was concealed in packets of artificial hair used for makeup.

According to DRI, the agency had recently received reliable information about plans to smuggle narcotics from Dar Es Salam to Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra through a parcel.

Acting on the tip off, officials located the parcel in Mumbai on Wednesday and found a brown coloured powder inside the packets of artificial hair.

“The powder was identified as Heroin after it was tested using the field test kit. On further examination of all the parcels, around 1,007 grams of Heroin was recovered and seized under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said a DRI official.

The seized consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore in the international market, the officer added. The agency is looking for more suspects linked to the smuggled parcel.

Also Read: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets bail in drugs case

This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs (Cocaine and Heroin) in last 3 weeks by DRI Mumbai. The agency claimed that they had given successive jolts to the international drug cartels, looking to expand tentacles in India. The cartels are always devising innovative means of concealment of narcotics and its smuggling. These seizures also show there is a high demand for these dangerous drugs in Mumbai, the agency stated.