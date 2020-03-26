Highest March minimum temp in 10 yrs in Mumbai, thundershowers in 9 districts

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 00:07 IST

The city and suburbs recorded a spike in minimum temperatures on Wednesday while several districts in Maharashtra witnessed thundershowers.

Mahabaleshwar experienced hailstorm as well.

The minimum temperature at the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was almost 4 degrees Celsius above normal at 26 degrees Celsius, which was the highest for March in 10 years.

Before Wednesday, the hottest night for the month was on March 28, 2015 at 25.9 degrees Celsius. Colaba weather observatory in south Mumbai recorded 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degree Celsius above normal. Cloud cover and cool winds were recorded on Wednesday evening across Mumbai.

The weather bureau said cloud cover on early Wednesday morning combined with warm easterly winds led to a rise in minimum temperatures.

However, the maximum temperature in the suburbs and south Mumbai was close to the normal mark, similar to previous days.

The India Meteorological Department said nine districts across the state in interior Maharashtra including Nashik, Kolhapur, Pune, Mahabaleshwar, Solapur among others recorded thundershowers.

Light rain was reported from Badlapur, Lonavala, and some other surrounding areas around Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“Intense convective thunderstorm activity has developed across parts of Maharashtra owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Karnataka and adjoining southcentral Maharashtra along with other weather factors,” said an IMD official.

“There are slim chances of rain in Mumbai but cloudy weather can continue.”