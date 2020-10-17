e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:42 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

In merely one month, the Palaspa unit of Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) has imposed fine on more than 18,125 vehicles along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Of these vehicles, at least 10,115 were fined for speeding on the highway.

The action was taken in 30 days of September, while HSP police officials claimed that this was highest number of cases done in a month. The over-speeding vehicles were identified by the interceptor van assigned for the expressway.

Assistant police inspector Subhash Pujari, Palaspa unit, said, “In order to bring down the accidents on the expressway, we have been identifying the speeding vehicles with the help of interceptor van. Apart from the 10,115 vehicles fined for speeding, 8,010 people were fined separately for lane cutting, using mobile phone while driving, having black tinted windows, for not having reflector in the vehicles – making a total of 18,125 vehicles that were issued fines in one month.”

The interceptor has been in use on the expressway since November 2019.

Superintendent of Highway Police, Pradhan Digambhar, said, “The interceptor van sends a message to the mobile number linked with the vehicle registration number about the fine. We also have around 10 CCTV cameras on the expressway that is linked to the server of e-challan to capture violations. These cameras also capture the violation of the motorists.”

He said that the HSP staff were initially instructed not to conduct any checking by physically stopping a vehicle due to the pandemic but now the same is being done at the expressway.”

top news
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
Lock up Biden, Hillary: Donald Trump tells supporters at Georgia rally
Lock up Biden, Hillary: Donald Trump tells supporters at Georgia rally
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In